Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CLBS opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

