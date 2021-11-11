Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $978.36

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 978.36 ($12.78) and traded as low as GBX 965 ($12.61). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 965 ($12.61), with a volume of 7 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £118.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 918.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 977.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

