California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

