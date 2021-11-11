California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CBRL stock opened at $146.78 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.
CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
