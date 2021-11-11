California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $146.78 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.