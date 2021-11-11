California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -335.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.