California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $5.27 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 666,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,538,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

