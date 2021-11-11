California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,188 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $1,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 26.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

