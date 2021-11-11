California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,511 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

