Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $773.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

