Canaccord Genuity Increases Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.