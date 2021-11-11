Canaccord Genuity Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. CGI has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

