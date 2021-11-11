Canaccord Genuity Raises Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$40.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of DRUNF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.