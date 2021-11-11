Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.33.

TSE GOOS opened at C$59.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.89. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

