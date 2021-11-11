Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$70.00. The stock traded as high as C$62.98 and last traded at C$62.89, with a volume of 143864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOS. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.33.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

