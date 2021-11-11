Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 102,332 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,332 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $127.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.