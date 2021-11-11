Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,619 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

