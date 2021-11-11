Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,649 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 80.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $32,852,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $168.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -73.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

