Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,116 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

