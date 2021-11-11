Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 316,980 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 7.1% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $30,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

