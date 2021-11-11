Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSIQ opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

