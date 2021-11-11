Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,362,999 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.55.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $69,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 25.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

