Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.92.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.07. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The company has a market cap of C$6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

