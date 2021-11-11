Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.10). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of LBPH opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,230,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

