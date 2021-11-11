CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.32.

DBM stock opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$634.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

