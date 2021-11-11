Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCPPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

