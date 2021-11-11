Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.25 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $18.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

NYSE COF opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

