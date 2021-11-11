Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.