Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSII. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

CSII stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 198.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

