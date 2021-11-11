CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of CareTrust REIT worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 357,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

