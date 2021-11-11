CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,597,510.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

