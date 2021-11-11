CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.70. CarGurus shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 33,145 shares traded.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

