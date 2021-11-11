Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cellectis in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.62). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CLLS opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 671.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 412.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.