Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $115.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Celsius stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,910,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

