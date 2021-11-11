Cem Tanyel Sells 2,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Cem Tanyel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $20,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SABR opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.01.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
