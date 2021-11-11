Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as low as C$1.61. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 8,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,318.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

