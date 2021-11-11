Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.71

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.71 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 57.84 ($0.76). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 4,714 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of £82.24 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

