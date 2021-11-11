Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.57. 13,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,286,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBR. UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

