Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.45

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 25261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

