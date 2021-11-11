CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $3,914.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00055045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00224693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00092443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,601,012 coins and its circulating supply is 46,604,835 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

