ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Releases Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ECOM opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChannelAdvisor stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

