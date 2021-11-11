ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 288,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the period. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,053,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

