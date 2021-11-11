Charles J. Robel Sells 30,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GDDY stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

