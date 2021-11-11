Charles Kostalnick II Sells 3,000 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

