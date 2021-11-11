Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

