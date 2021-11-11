Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 805,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

