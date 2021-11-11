Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $38.83 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

