Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90,471 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 91.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth about $14,527,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

