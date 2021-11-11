Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,383 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,040,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,383 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 389,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

