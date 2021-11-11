Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Shares Down 0.1%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 75,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 66,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAY. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.