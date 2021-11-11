Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Chemed has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE stock opened at $498.74 on Thursday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.