Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Chemed has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $498.74 on Thursday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.26.
In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
